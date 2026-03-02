NORTHEAST Dollars Giveaway Returns for 2026 Trade Show

10 Pre-registered attendees will receive a $500 voucher redeemable with vendors at the Northeast Trade Show.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will award $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars to 10 randomly selected attendees during its 49th annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The recurring giveaway — which has been a fixture of the show for several years — gives each winner a $500 voucher redeemable at any exhibitor booth on the show floor toward tools, equipment or other products. AASP/NJ reimburses participating vendors. Winners will