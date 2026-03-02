CollisionWeek

CSN Collision Adds Quebec Collision Repair Facility to Network

CSN Collision has added L’Atelier St-Ambroise in St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Quebec, Canada to its network, effective Jan. 1.

The collision repair facility is a new business launched by owner Stéphane Dumas, who said the decision to join CSN was driven by the network’s collaborative approach.

“CSN demonstrates a strong openness toward its network, and that approach aligns with the vision I have for my shop,” Dumas said.

Dumas said the facility emphasizes repair quality and a personalized customer experience.

“Our goal is for customer satisfaction to make our shop a trusted reference,” he said.

CSN Collision, headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, has more

