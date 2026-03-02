CCC Intelligent Solutions Adds John Schweitzer to Board

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) has appointed John Schweitzer to its board of directors, adding an enterprise technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in data platforms and global sales leadership.

The appointment is the latest in a series of board-level additions at CCC as the Chicago-based company aligns its governance with a strategy centered on platform expansion and artificial intelligence — areas with direct implications for how insurers, collision repair facilities and other participants in the auto claims process adopt and implement technology.

“CCC has built a highly differentiated platform that plays a critical role in how the insurance ecosystem operates,” said Schweitzer. “I look forward to supporting the company as it continues to expand its platform, strengthen its ecosystem, and advance AI-driven innovation — areas where CCC is uniquely positioned based on the progress it has made over the past decade.”

Schweitzer most recently served as executive vice president of sales at Salesforce, where he led global sales and go-to-market efforts for the Informatica line of business. Prior to that, he was chief revenue officer at Informatica, a data management and AI orchestration company that Salesforce acquired in November 2025. In that role, he led global sales and go-to-market strategy focused on expanding adoption of enterprise data platforms.

Earlier in his career, Schweitzer served as chief revenue officer at Software AG and held senior leadership positions at Workday, SAP and Oracle. At SAP, he led global analytics sales, including the North American launch of SAP HANA.

“John has spent his career focused on helping organizations turn data platforms into decision engines, which in recent years has been focused on AI innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “His experience in building strong partner ecosystems adds another dimension of value, as we deepen our work to connect an industry navigating increasing complexity and change.”