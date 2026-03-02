Alabama, Louisiana Insurance Commissioners Welcome State Farm’s $5 Billion Policyholder Dividend

Insurance regulators in Alabama and Louisiana are praising State Farm’s decision to return money to auto policyholders after the nation’s largest auto insurer declared its biggest customer dividend in company history.

The dividend announcements follow State Farm’s Feb. 26 disclosure that its auto business swung to a $4.6 billion underwriting gain in 2025 — its first auto underwriting profit since 2020 — driven by declining repair costs and fewer collisions. As CollisionWeek reported last week, the company’s board authorized a $5 billion one-time cash dividend covering more than 49 million insured vehicles nationwide.

In Alabama, eligible State Farm Private Passenger