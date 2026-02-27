Women’s Industry Network Launches 2026 Sponsorship Campaign

Annnounces three Diamond-Level sponsors.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has launched its 2026 annual sponsorship campaign, reporting that nearly 70% of prior sponsors have already renewed and six new sponsors have signed on.

Among the new commitments, The Boyd Group, Caliber and OEC have each joined at the Diamond level — WIN’s highest tier of support. It marks the first time the organization has had three Diamond-level sponsors simultaneously.

“We have already received renewals from nearly 70% of our prior sponsors, added six new sponsors, along with multiple, new ‘Diamond’ level sponsors — our highest level of support — with