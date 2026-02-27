Focus Advisors Reports Collision Repair M&A Activity Slowed in 2025

Advisory firm says EBITDA multiples hold steady, but valuations down on lower operator performance in wake of market slowdown.

Collision repair merger and acquisition activity dropped significantly in 2025, with fewer deals, longer timelines and lower valuations driven by declining claim counts and revenue pressure, according to Focus Advisors’ annual Year in Review report published Feb. 26.

The one major exception according to the report was the Boyd Group’s acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, which combined the second- and fifth-largest U.S. operators by store count into a 1,301-location platform and reduced the industry’s top consolidator tier from five