CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Focus Advisors Reports Collision Repair M&A Activity Slowed in 2025

Focus Advisors Reports Collision Repair M&A Activity Slowed in 2025

By Leave a Comment

Advisory firm says EBITDA multiples hold steady, but valuations down on lower operator performance in wake of market slowdown.

Collision repair merger and acquisition activity dropped significantly in 2025, with fewer deals, longer timelines and lower valuations driven by declining claim counts and revenue pressure, according to Focus Advisors’ annual Year in Review report published Feb. 26.

The one major exception according to the report was the Boyd Group’s acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, which combined the second- and fifth-largest U.S. operators by store count into a 1,301-location platform and reduced the industry’s top consolidator tier from five

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey