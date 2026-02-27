Caliber Announces CFO Resignation, Names Interim Replacement

Caliber, the parent company of Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, announced a leadership change in its finance organization.

Judd Nystrom resigned as chief financial officer effective Feb. 25 for personal reasons, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said. Caliber said the resignation was not the result of any disagreement related to financial reporting, compliance issues or operational policies or practices.

Tom Springfield, who has served as senior financial officer, will serve as interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. Springfield joined Caliber in September 2014 and has held various accounting and finance roles within the company.

Caliber said it does