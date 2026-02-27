Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Now Accepting Applications Through March 31

Federated Auto Parts is accepting applications for 13 Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year, the company announced Feb. 24.

The application deadline is March 31.

The scholarships, named for the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, are open to students pursuing automotive aftermarket careers, including those enrolled in ASE-certified collision repair technician training programs.

“Everyone at Federated takes great pride in offering these scholarships to exceptional applicants year after year,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are our way [of] honoring my father’s memory by giving back and helping deserving