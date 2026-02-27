CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Now Accepting Applications Through March 31

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Now Accepting Applications Through March 31

By Leave a Comment

Federated Auto Parts is accepting applications for 13 Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year, the company announced Feb. 24.

The application deadline is March 31.

The scholarships, named for the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, are open to students pursuing automotive aftermarket careers, including those enrolled in ASE-certified collision repair technician training programs.

“Everyone at Federated takes great pride in offering these scholarships to exceptional applicants year after year,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are our way [of] honoring my father’s memory by giving back and helping deserving

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey