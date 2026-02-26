State Farm Reports $4.6 Billion Auto Underwriting Gain, Declares $5 Billion Customer Dividend

Insurer’s auto business swings to first underwriting profit since 2020, citing lower repair costs and fewer collisions.

State Farm reported net income of $12.9 billion in 2025, more than doubling the $5.3 billion posted in 2024 and marking the company’s strongest annual result in recent history. The turnaround was driven by a return to underwriting profitability in the auto insurance business and rising investment income.

The State Farm property and casualty (P-C) group reported earned premium of $111.6 billion and a combined underwriting gain of $1.5 billion — the first P-C underwriting profit since 2020 and a stark reversal from