CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Marchex, Solera Announce AI Integration for Auto Dealerships

Marchex, Solera Announce AI Integration for Auto Dealerships

By Leave a Comment

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a conversation intelligence and data analytics company, announced a new integration with Solera, designed to reduce manual data handling between the two platforms for dealership users.

Troy Hartless, president and CRO of Marchex, said, “Auto dealers rely on speed, accuracy, and data-driven insights to maximize every customer interaction. Our integration with Solera eliminates inefficiencies and helps sales teams focus on closing deals instead of administrative tasks. This is strategically vital for dealerships looking to drive revenue.”

Greg Hammond, senior business development manager at Solera, said, “Adding Marchex to our partner network contributes to the growth and success

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey