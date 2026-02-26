ATMC Opens Annual Training Benchmarks Survey for Auto, Collision and Truck Service Professionals

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) has opened its annual training benchmarks survey for auto, collision and truck service professionals, with responses due by March 20.

The online survey is designed to establish metrics to help the industry identify training trends, provide comparison standards and align training provider offerings with industry needs. Survey results will be compiled and presented at the ATMC Conference in Ann Arbor, Michigan, April 14-16, and posted on the ATMC website.

Respondents who complete the entire survey are eligible to enter for a chance to win a $250 Snap-on Tools certificate or one of several Amazon