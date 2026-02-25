CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Salvato Auctions Expanding into Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Markets

Salvato Auctions Expanding into Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Markets

By Leave a Comment

Salvato Auctions announced Feb. 25 it will expand operations into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, with a launch planned for the second quarter of 2026.

The company said the expansion will introduce its insurance vehicle auction services to Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and other neighboring states based on market demand. The move follows a Midwest expansion announced earlier this year.

Salvato Auctions said the expansion builds on results with current customers in Texas, where insurance companies that switched to the platform have reported improvements over incumbent auction providers in processing speed and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey