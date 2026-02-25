CIF’s 15th ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ Sets Attendance Record

The Collision Industry Foundation reported record attendance at its 15th annual “Cocktails for a Cause” charity event in January, with more than 200 industry members gathering at the CASCADE Lounge of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif.

The event featured a live auction that included a NASCAR Brickyard 400 package, an Oregon Wine Country travel package, a Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip and other items.

Outgoing CIF President Casey Steffen of Norton/Saint-Gobain opened the evening by thanking attendees, sponsors and donors.

“Without everyone’s generous contributions and support the CIF could not fulfill its meaningful work,” Steffen said.

A presentation