CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allianz UK Network Manager Appointed to Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Allianz UK Network Manager Appointed to Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Alliance Council

By Leave a Comment

Plasnomic announced Feb. 24 the appointment of Michael Golding, network manager for Allianz UK, to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

Michael Golding, network manager for Allianz UK, was appointed to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council

“Michael’s appointment signals the level of collaborative work Plasnomic is undertaking with collision repairers, supply partners, training organizations, and insurers across the UK and EU markets,” said Mario Dimovski, head of the Plasnomic Council. “Having global insurance leadership at the council level ensures that operational realities, cost efficiency, sustainability goals, and technical standards move forward together.”

Golding has more than 38 years of experience in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey