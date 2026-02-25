Allianz UK Network Manager Appointed to Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Plasnomic announced Feb. 24 the appointment of Michael Golding, network manager for Allianz UK, to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

“Michael’s appointment signals the level of collaborative work Plasnomic is undertaking with collision repairers, supply partners, training organizations, and insurers across the UK and EU markets,” said Mario Dimovski, head of the Plasnomic Council. “Having global insurance leadership at the council level ensures that operational realities, cost efficiency, sustainability goals, and technical standards move forward together.”

Golding has more than 38 years of experience in