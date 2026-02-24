CollisionWeek

Volvo Car UK Renews Three-Year Paint Partnership with BASF Coatings

Volvo Car UK announced Feb. 23 it has renewed its partnership with BASF Coatings UK Ltd for three years, continuing BASF’s role as the preferred paint coatings supplier for the Volvo Car UK Approved Bodyshop Network.

Under the agreement, BASF will supply Volvo’s 78 approved body repair centres across the UK with its Glasurit and R-M paint brands through its distribution channels. The partnership also includes technical support and training for the network’s shops.

Rob Deane, commercial operations director for Volvo Car UK, said, “BASF Coatings’ expertise and paint solutions play a key role in assisting our Approved Bodyshops to

