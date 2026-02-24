U.S. Traffic Deaths Fell 12% in 2025 According to NSC Estimates

Preliminary data from the National Safety Council (NSC) estimates 37,810 motor vehicle crash deaths in the United States in 2025, a 12% decrease from 2024 despite a 0.9% increase in overall miles driven.

Nine states and the District of Columbia saw decreases of more than 15%. D.C. led the nation with a 52% decline, followed by California (-40%), Rhode Island (-29%), Iowa (-24%), Minnesota (-21%), Mississippi (-19%), New York (-18%), Connecticut (-16%), Maryland (-16%) and South Dakota (-16%).

Eight states recorded increases. Hawaii saw the largest jump at 25%, followed by Wyoming (+12%), Kansas (+10%), New Mexico (+8%), Idaho (+7%),