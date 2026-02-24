South Dakota House Committee to Hear Bill Setting 75% Total Loss Threshold

Insurance trade group opposes measure that passed Senate 27-6

The South Dakota House Transportation Committee is scheduled to hear Senate Bill 227 on today, a measure that would prohibit insurers from declaring a vehicle a total loss unless repair costs reach at least 75% of its pre-damage value.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Steve Kolbeck, passed the full Senate 27-6 on Feb. 17 after clearing the Senate committee 4-2 on Feb. 11. It would add a new section to Chapter 58-12 of South Dakota’s insurance code.

Under the bill’s language, “An insurer may not declare that a motor vehicle is