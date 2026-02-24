CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Louisiana Auto Insurance Rates Fell 5.8% in 2025 as Accident Frequency Declined

Louisiana Auto Insurance Rates Fell 5.8% in 2025 as Accident Frequency Declined

By Leave a Comment

Private passenger auto insurance premiums in Louisiana dropped by an average of 5.8% in 2025, reversing several years of consecutive rate increases, according to new market impact data from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).

The decline represents a statewide premium reduction of more than $344 million compared to the prior year. The LDI attributed the shift largely to a reduction in accident frequency. From 2021 through 2024, private passenger auto rates increased each year, including double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023.

“After several challenging years for Louisiana drivers, the 2025 data show meaningful signs of stabilization in the private

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey