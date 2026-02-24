Louisiana Auto Insurance Rates Fell 5.8% in 2025 as Accident Frequency Declined

Private passenger auto insurance premiums in Louisiana dropped by an average of 5.8% in 2025, reversing several years of consecutive rate increases, according to new market impact data from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).

The decline represents a statewide premium reduction of more than $344 million compared to the prior year. The LDI attributed the shift largely to a reduction in accident frequency. From 2021 through 2024, private passenger auto rates increased each year, including double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023.

“After several challenging years for Louisiana drivers, the 2025 data show meaningful signs of stabilization in the private