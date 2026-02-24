Florida Announces Arrest of Insurance Agent for Fraudulent Tow Truck Policy Scheme

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced the arrest of a licensed insurance agent and an unlicensed individual for selling fraudulent commercial insurance policies for tow trucks in Miami-Dade County.

Javier Gonzalez Jr., a licensed insurance agent, and Aliba Lamas Alvarez were arrested Feb. 5 by the Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators identified 24 fraudulent commercial insurance policies for tow trucks that contained inaccurate information to satisfy required insurance limits.

Lamas Alvarez is not a licensed insurance agent in Florida and is in the country illegally, according to DFS.

“My administration has a zero-tolerance policy for fraud,