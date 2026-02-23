ProColor Collision Opens New Location in Rawdon, Quebec

The Fix Network announced the opening of a new ProColor Collision franchise location in Rawdon, Quebec, Canada under the ownership of Benoit Leblanc.

Leblanc, who has experience owning and operating collision repair facilities, opened ProColor Collision Rawdon last year. The location is a family operation, with Leblanc’s wife serving as controller and six of his children filling roles in the business.

“The project is so amazing that all my kids are embarking at 100 miles an hour in the company,” Leblanc said.

Leblanc said the facility’s focus is on customer service and transparency. “Our specialty is really a combination of