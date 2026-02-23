Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro To Retire at End of 2026

Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) announced Feb. 20 that President and CEO Tim NeCastro will retire on Dec. 31, 2026, after 30 years with the company and 10 years leading it as chief executive.

The board of directors said it will immediately begin a search for NeCastro’s successor. He will remain in his role through year-end to support the transition.

NeCastro became CEO in 2016. During his tenure, the Erie, Pa.-based insurer grew to nearly $13 billion in premium and more than 7 million policies in