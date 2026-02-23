Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly in February

Sentiment remains significantly below year ago levels.

Consumer sentiment stagnated this month with very little change, just 0.2 index points higher than January, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 56.6 in the February 2026 survey, up 0.4% from 56.4 in January, but the index remains 12.5% below last February’s 64.7.

All index components posted insignificant movements this month. Overall, consumers do not perceive any material change in the economy in February. About 46% of consumers spontaneously mentioned high prices eroding their personal finances, and the readings have exceeded 40% for seven