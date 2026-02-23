CollisionWeek

Bodywork Bowl Skills Competition Returns for Fourth Year at NORTHEAST 2026

The fourth annual Bodywork Bowl collision repair skills competition will take place March 21 at the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show in Secaucus, N.J., with competitors vying for prizes in painting, welding and estimating categories.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe competition, that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, is coordinated by Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas, on behalf of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey. The event is modeled after ABAT’s Big Shots competition held at the annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show.

