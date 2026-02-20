CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / San Francisco Tow Company Operator Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Arson Conspiracy

San Francisco Tow Company Operator Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Arson Conspiracy

By Leave a Comment

Defendant also received concurrent 27-month sentence for fraudulent auto insurance claims scheme.

Jose Vicente Badillo, the owner and operator of two San Francisco Bay Area towing companies, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for his involvement in a scheme to burn competitors’ tow trucks throughout the Bay Area in 2023. U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin handed down the sentence on Feb. 12.

Badillo, 29, of San Francisco, was also sentenced on Feb. 13 in an unrelated case to 27 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to submit fraudulent auto insurance claims from at

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey