San Francisco Tow Company Operator Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Arson Conspiracy

Defendant also received concurrent 27-month sentence for fraudulent auto insurance claims scheme.

Jose Vicente Badillo, the owner and operator of two San Francisco Bay Area towing companies, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for his involvement in a scheme to burn competitors’ tow trucks throughout the Bay Area in 2023. U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin handed down the sentence on Feb. 12.

Badillo, 29, of San Francisco, was also sentenced on Feb. 13 in an unrelated case to 27 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to submit fraudulent auto insurance claims from at