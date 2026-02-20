LKQ Reports Q4 Revenue of $3.3 Billion

Reports full-year free cash flow of $847 million despite organic revenue declines across North America and Europe.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.3 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter, as currency gains and its Specialty segment’s strong performance offset continued organic revenue declines in North America and Europe.

For the full year, LKQ reported revenue of $13.7 billion, a 1.3% decline from 2024. Organic parts and services revenue fell 2.7% for the year as repairable claims volume dropped across the company’s North American and European markets.

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $75