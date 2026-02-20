Collision Repair Industry Production Declined in December

Production was down in December both month over month and year over year.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary December collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to November and from December 2024. Production had been above year ago levels in September. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number