CIECA Webinar to Examine AI Applications in Collision Repair

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will hold a webinar on March 12 at 2 p.m. (EST) focused on the use of artificial intelligence in the collision repair industry.

The one-hour session, titled “What You Haven’t Heard Yet About AI in the Collision Industry,” will feature Bill Brower, senior vice president of North America claims and global industry relations at Solera, and Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Topics will include AI use in damage assessment and the customer experience, common misconceptions about AI in collision repair operations, CIECA’s role in AI development and