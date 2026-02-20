CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA Webinar to Examine AI Applications in Collision Repair

CIECA Webinar to Examine AI Applications in Collision Repair

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will hold a webinar on March 12 at 2 p.m. (EST) focused on the use of artificial intelligence in the collision repair industry.

CIECA 2019 logoThe one-hour session, titled “What You Haven’t Heard Yet About AI in the Collision Industry,” will feature Bill Brower, senior vice president of North America claims and global industry relations at Solera, and Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Topics will include AI use in damage assessment and the customer experience, common misconceptions about AI in collision repair operations, CIECA’s role in AI development and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey