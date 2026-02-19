Waymo Partners With TechForce Foundation to Fund Technician Scholarships in Nine Cities

Waymo announced today a partnership with the TechForce Foundation to fund 28 tuition scholarships for students and working technicians enrolled in technical and community college programs.

The scholarships will initially be awarded in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York City, Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston and Miami, with potential expansion as the partnership grows.

“This partnership with Waymo will help open new doors to opportunities for students & working technicians in the emerging electric and autonomous vehicle industries,” said TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher. “Together Waymo and TechForce will help prepare students for careers in fields like automotive technology, robotics, and