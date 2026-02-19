U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Projected To Decline 3.8% in February Compared to Last Year

Electric vehicle market share projected down 1.8 percentage points.

New-vehicle sales for February 2026 are projected to reach 1,183,000 units, a 3.8% decrease from February 2025, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. Retail sales are expected to total 931,400 units, down 4.6% year over year.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total sales is expected to be 15.6 million units, down from 16.2 million in February 2025. The retail SAAR is projected at 12.6 million units, compared with 13.2 million a year ago. February 2026 has 24 selling days, the same as February 2025.

The forecast