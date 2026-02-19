CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Reports EV Collision Claims Rose 14% in U.S., 24% in Canada in 2025

Mitchell Reports EV Collision Claims Rose 14% in U.S., 24% in Canada in 2025

By Leave a Comment

Battery electric vehicle collision claims continued to climb in the U.S. and Canada in 2025 even as new BEV sales declined, according to Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report published Feb. 19.

BEVs accounted for 3.07% of all repairable automobile claims in the U.S. last year, a 14.1% increase from 2024. In Canada, repairable BEV claims reached 4.77%, up 24% year over year. Claims for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles rose 6% in the U.S. and 26% in Canada, while mild hybrid claims jumped 20% and 29%, respectively.

The gains came as U.S. BEV purchases fell approximately 2% from 2024

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey