ASE Accepting Applications for Chairman’s Scholarship

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is accepting applications for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year. The deadline to apply is March 31.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a student pursuing a career as an automotive service and repair technician.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. Applicants must also be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or an ASE-accredited post-secondary automotive technician training program.

Applications are available online.

