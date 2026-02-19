CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Accepting Applications for Chairman’s Scholarship

ASE Accepting Applications for Chairman’s Scholarship

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is accepting applications for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year. The deadline to apply is March 31.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a student pursuing a career as an automotive service and repair technician.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. Applicants must also be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or an ASE-accredited post-secondary automotive technician training program.

Applications are available online.

Completed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey