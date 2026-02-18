CollisionWeek

Washington State Senate Passes Insurance Fraud Bill with Collision Repair, Appraisal Provisions

Legislation would expand the definition of insurance fraud and extend statute of limitations to 10 years.

The Washington State Senate passed legislation Feb. 17 that would upgrade insurance fraud to a class B felony, expand the definition of the crime to cover vehicle repair billing fraud and appraisal manipulation, and extend the statute of limitations to 10 years — changes that, if enacted into law, would directly affect collision repair facilities, insurers, and independent appraisers doing business in the state.

Senate Bill 6031, requested by Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer, passed 49-0 and now moves to the House, where a companion

