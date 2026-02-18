Travelers Launches AI-Powered Claims Assistant for Auto Damage Claims

The Travelers Companies Inc. today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant designed to handle auto damage claim calls.

The AI Claim Assistant, developed using OpenAI’s models and Realtime API, uses speech recognition and language processing to guide customers through filing auto damage claims by phone. Travelers said the system can provide policy information, answer questions and help customers decide whether to file a claim.

“The technology behind our AI Claim Assistant is remarkably dynamic and responsive, and early customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Nick Seminara, executive vice president and chief claim officer at Travelers. “This