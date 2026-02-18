CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Travelers Launches AI-Powered Claims Assistant for Auto Damage Claims

Travelers Launches AI-Powered Claims Assistant for Auto Damage Claims

By Leave a Comment

The Travelers Companies Inc. today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant designed to handle auto damage claim calls.

Travelers logoThe AI Claim Assistant, developed using OpenAI’s models and Realtime API, uses speech recognition and language processing to guide customers through filing auto damage claims by phone. Travelers said the system can provide policy information, answer questions and help customers decide whether to file a claim.

“The technology behind our AI Claim Assistant is remarkably dynamic and responsive, and early customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Nick Seminara, executive vice president and chief claim officer at Travelers. “This

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey