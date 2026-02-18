Thatcham Research Survey Finds 73% of UK Repair Professionals Report Growing Skills Shortage

More than 70% of vehicle repair and salvage professionals in the United Kingdom say the sector is facing a skills shortage driven by increasing vehicle complexity, an aging workforce and competition from other industries, according to a survey released Feb. 11 by Thatcham Research.

The survey, conducted in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research, found that 73% of respondents identified the widening skills gap as a growing challenge requiring industry-wide action. The problem has intensified as modern vehicles, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) and those equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), have become more complex to repair.