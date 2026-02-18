CollisionWeek

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Announces Auto Insurance Rate Reductions Totaling $25 Million in Savings

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced auto insurance rate reductions from Allstate North American Insurance Company and three Country Mutual Insurance affiliates, with combined projected savings of approximately $25.2 million for Georgia policyholders.

Commission King announced Feb. 9 that Allstate filed a 5% reduction in private passenger auto insurance rates, projected to generate approximately $17.7 million in savings for policyholders in 2026. The filing, submitted in early February, applies to Allstate’s private passenger auto policies statewide.

Separately, the commissioner’s office today announced it approved filings from three Country Mutual auto affiliates reflecting an overall 6% average

