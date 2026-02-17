CollisionWeek

Solera Names Omar Nabil to Lead Canadian Insurance Sales

Solera Holdings has appointed Omar Nabil as vice president of sales and country leader for Canada insurance as the company expands its presence in the Canadian claims market.

Nabil will oversee growth efforts and partnerships across the Canadian insurance sector, according to the company.

Solera said it is investing in a larger Canadian-based organization focused on collaboration with insurers, suppliers and collision repair facilities.

“Canada’s claims industry is entering an exciting new phase of innovation and modernization,” Nabil said. “Solera has built exceptional technology that delivers real value to insurers, repair centers, and policyholders. I’m excited to help drive the

