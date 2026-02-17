Genuine Parts Company to Split Into Separate Automotive, Industrial Public Companies

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), announced Feb. 17 that it plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies — one for its automotive parts business and one for its industrial parts business — in a transaction targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The company, that operates the NAPA auto parts brand and the Motion industrial distribution brand, said the tax-free separation is intended to allow each business to operate with dedicated management, tailored capital structures and focused investment strategies.

“Genuine Parts Company has a proud history of evolving with our markets for nearly a century,” said Will Stengel,