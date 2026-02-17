Autel Donates 100 Diagnostic Tablets to High School Automotive Programs

Autel U.S. is donating 100 of its TS900 diagnostic and service tablet kits, valued at $100,000, to ASE Education Foundation-accredited high school automotive programs across the country.

The donation is the first project under Autel Inspires, a component of the company’s Autel Cares philanthropic program that launched in June 2025. The initiative is focused on providing equipment, training and support to automotive education programs.

High school automotive instructors and program administrators can apply for a donated tablet kit online.

The ASE Education Foundation will manage the application and selection process.

The MaxiTPMS TS900 is a diagnostic and service tablet with