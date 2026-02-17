CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Autel Donates 100 Diagnostic Tablets to High School Automotive Programs

Autel Donates 100 Diagnostic Tablets to High School Automotive Programs

By Leave a Comment

Autel U.S. is donating 100 of its TS900 diagnostic and service tablet kits, valued at $100,000, to ASE Education Foundation-accredited high school automotive programs across the country.

The donation is the first project under Autel Inspires, a component of the company’s Autel Cares philanthropic program that launched in June 2025. The initiative is focused on providing equipment, training and support to automotive education programs.

High school automotive instructors and program administrators can apply for a donated tablet kit online.

The ASE Education Foundation will manage the application and selection process.

The MaxiTPMS TS900 is a diagnostic and service tablet with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey