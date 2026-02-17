AASP/NJ to Launch 2026 Education Series With Estimating Workshop

Two-part program will begin Feb. 25 with second part taking place at Northeast Trade Show in March.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will open its 2026 educational programming with a two-part estimating workshop focused on final bill review processes and profitability metrics.

“The Final Review Advantage,” scheduled to begin Feb. 25 at Indasa USA Academy in Fairfield, N.J., will cover final bill repair photo review, true cost of labor and key performance indicators, along with estimate documentation and performance measurement.

AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Jerry McNee of Ultimate Collision Repair in Edison, N.J., will co-present the