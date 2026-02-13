National Average Gas Price Rises to $2.94 Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $2.94 Feb. 12, up from $2.89 a week ago, according to AAA.

Current prices remain below year-ago levels, when the national average was $3.15.

Gasoline demand increased last week from 8.15 million barrels per day to 8.30 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline supply rose from 257.9 million barrels to 259.1 million, while production averaged 9.1 million barrels per day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $64.63 a barrel Wednesday, up 67 cents. The EIA reported crude oil inventories increased by 8.5 million