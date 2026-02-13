CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Average Gas Price Rises to $2.94 Ahead of Holiday Weekend

National Average Gas Price Rises to $2.94 Ahead of Holiday Weekend

By Leave a Comment

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $2.94 Feb. 12, up from $2.89 a week ago, according to AAA.

Current prices remain below year-ago levels, when the national average was $3.15.

Gasoline demand increased last week from 8.15 million barrels per day to 8.30 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline supply rose from 257.9 million barrels to 259.1 million, while production averaged 9.1 million barrels per day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $64.63 a barrel Wednesday, up 67 cents. The EIA reported crude oil inventories increased by 8.5 million

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey