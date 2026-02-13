CollisionWeek

EPA Eliminates Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards for Vehicles, Rescinds Obama-Era Endangerment Finding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 12 finalized a rule eliminating all federal greenhouse gas emission standards for motor vehicles and engines covering model years 2012 through 2027 and beyond, in what the agency called the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the action alongside President Trump at the White House, saying the agency estimates the rule will save more than $1.3 trillion by removing requirements to measure, report, certify and comply with federal GHG emission standards for motor vehicles. The agency said the action will result in an average cost savings of more

