Collision Industry Foundation Names 2026 Board of Trustees, Officers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF ) has named its 2026 Board of Trustees and elected officers, the nonprofit announced Feb. 13.

Paul Hill of I-CAR will serve as president. Cindy Reeves of Enterprise Mobility was elected vice president, Don Smith of Elitek/LKQ will serve as treasurer and Kurt Lammon of Polyvance as secretary. Casey Steffen of Norton/Saint-Gobain serves as immediate past president.

“The CIF is fortunate to have these industry leaders engaged in moving the organization forward,” Hill said. “Their involvement is crucial to CIF’s success in assisting Collision Industry Professionals in need after a disaster. Special thanks to the