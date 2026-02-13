Collision Coverage Claims Were Down Over 10% in Third Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Previous Year

While down, the rate of decline was lower than both the first and second quarter. Quarterly collision claim counts have been down versus the previous year for ten consecutive quarters.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the year-over-year rate of decline in quarterly collision coverage claims continued to slow in the third quarter of 2025. Claims on a quarterly basis were down year-over-year for the tenth consecutive quarter. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year for the ninth quarter in a