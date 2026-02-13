ALLDATA Becomes First Third-Party Provider of Rivian Repair Information

ALLDATA announced Feb. 13 that it has signed an agreement with Rivian to deliver the electric vehicle manufacturer’s repair and maintenance data to mechanical and collision repair facilities.

According to the company, the agreement makes the Elk Grove, Calif.-based company the first third-party provider to distribute Rivian’s repair information, including repair procedures, diagnostics, maintenance and component data, through its digital platform.

Rivian currently operates more than 100 service centers across the country. The agreement is intended to extend access to Rivian repair information to independent shops and other service providers beyond the automaker’s own network.

“This agreement marks an important