Women’s Industry Network to Hold Meet and Greet Ahead of Toronto CCIF

The Women’s Industry Network will host a meet and greet for current and prospective members ahead of the Canadian Collision Industry Forum in Toronto on March 11.

The event is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Toronto Room at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport and Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Canada. It is free to attend and will include light appetizers. The meet and greet takes place prior to the CCIF evening networking reception.

The event is open to collision repair professionals attending CCIF, including shop management, technicians, suppliers, insurance professionals and technology providers.

“Whether